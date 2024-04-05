List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 6, 2024 (Saturday)
- Shab-e-Qadr
- International Day of Sport for Development and Peace
- International Pillow Fight Day
- National Carbonara Day
- US Army Day
- Shani Trayodashi
- Pradosh Vrat
- Bohring-Opitz Syndrome Day
- California Poppy Day
- Chakri Day
- Drowsy Driver Awareness Day
- Every Day is Tag Day
- Fresh Tomato Day
- International Firewalk Day
- Jump Over Things Day
- National Acai Bowl Day
- National Caramel Popcorn Day
- National Employee Benefits Day
- National Food Faces Day
- National Gang Day
- National Handmade Day
- National (US) Library Day
- National Love Our Children Day
- National Pajama Day
- National Parker Day
- National Robert Day
- National Siamese Cat Day
- National Student-Athlete Day
- National Taylor Day
- National Teflon Day
- National Twinkie Day
- Plan Your Epitaph Day
- President Ntaryamira Day
- Sorry Charlie Day
- Tartan Day
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)