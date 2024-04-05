List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 6, 2024 (Saturday)

Shab-e-Qadr

International Day of Sport for Development and Peace

International Pillow Fight Day

National Carbonara Day

US Army Day

Shani Trayodashi

Pradosh Vrat

Bohring-Opitz Syndrome Day

California Poppy Day

Chakri Day

Drowsy Driver Awareness Day

Every Day is Tag Day

Fresh Tomato Day

International Firewalk Day

Jump Over Things Day

National Acai Bowl Day

National Caramel Popcorn Day

National Employee Benefits Day

National Food Faces Day

National Gang Day

National Handmade Day

National (US) Library Day

National Love Our Children Day

National Pajama Day

National Parker Day

National Robert Day

National Siamese Cat Day

National Student-Athlete Day

National Taylor Day

National Teflon Day

National Twinkie Day

Plan Your Epitaph Day

President Ntaryamira Day

Sorry Charlie Day

Tartan Day

