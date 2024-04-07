List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 8, 2024 (Monday)
- International Romani Day / Day of Romans
- Zoo Lovers Day / National Zoo Lovers Day
- Somvati Amavasya
- Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024 (Surya Grahan)
- Chaitra Amavasya
- Darsha Amavasya
- Anvadhan
- Baby Massage Day
- Draw a Bird Day
- International Feng Shui Awareness Day
- International Kids Yoga Day
- International Pageant Day
- National All is Ours Day
- National Dog Fighting Awareness Day
- National Empanada Day
- Pygmy Hippo Day
- Step Into the Spotlight Day
- Trading Cards for Grown-ups Day
