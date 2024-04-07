List of Festivals and Special Events Falling on April 8, 2024 (Monday)

International Romani Day / Day of Romans

Zoo Lovers Day / National Zoo Lovers Day

Somvati Amavasya

Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024 (Surya Grahan)

Chaitra Amavasya

Darsha Amavasya

Anvadhan

Baby Massage Day

Draw a Bird Day

International Feng Shui Awareness Day

International Kids Yoga Day

International Pageant Day

National All is Ours Day

National Dog Fighting Awareness Day

National Empanada Day

Pygmy Hippo Day

Step Into the Spotlight Day

Trading Cards for Grown-ups Day

