On the day of Ashura 1444 Muslims in Pakistan and other Gulf countries keep fast for the day. Ashura is the 10th day of Muharram 2022. According to the Islamic Calender Muharram is the first month of the Hijri New Year 2022. This year Youm-E-Ashura in Pakistan is on August 9. Fasting on Ashura day gives you spiritual redemption and clears all your sins of the past year.

If you are searching for timings of roza and sehri according to your city on the Ashura i.e on August 9, 2022, you should know the timings of Sehri and Iftar. Here are the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and other parts of the cities in Pakistan. Ashura 2022 Fasting: Sehri and Iftar Timings of Muharram Roza on August 9 in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Other Cities in India.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Islamabad on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 03:53 19:05

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lahore on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 03:55 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Rawalpindi on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 03:54 7:05

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Karachi on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 04:42 7:12

