Muslims around the World fast on the 10th day of Muharram which is also called Ashura. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar which is based on the Gregorian calendar. Islamic New Year is referred to as Hijri 1444 AH. This year, Youm-e-Ashura is on Tuesday, August 09, 2022.

However, people in India will search the timings of sehri and iftar of Muharram 2022. Check the sehri and roza timings of August 9 in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru, Srinagar, and other cities in India. Ashura 2022 Messages & Images: WhatsApp Status, SMS, HD Wallpapers, SMS, Quotes and Sayings To Mark the Tenth Day of Muharram.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 0 5:00 07:10

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 04:21 07:08

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 04:35 07:07

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 04:11 06:50

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 04:52 06:48

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 04:15 07:32

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on August 9:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar Ashura 9 August 2022 03:51 06:13

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)