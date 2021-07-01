Canada day is celebrated every year on July 1. On this day, in 1867, three separate colonies - Canada, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick were consolidated into a single Dominion within the British Empire called Canada. This year, the country will celebrate its 154th birthday. To mark this occasion, fireworks will take place in Edmonton and Calgary. Canada Day 2021: Know Date, History and Significance of Celebrating the Journey of the Country’s Full Independence.

Canada Day 2021 Fireworks Live Streaming: Watch Video Stream of Celebrations Live From Calgary

City of Edmonton Canada Day Fireworks:

