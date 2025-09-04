The Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse is soon to grace the night sky across Asia and swathes of Europe and Africa. When the Sun, Earth and Moon line up, the shadow cast by the planet on its satellite makes it appear a deep red colour that has astounded the stargazers for millennia. Also known as the Full Corn Moon, it is the final full moon of summer in the Northern Hemisphere and is best viewed during dusk. In India, the total lunar eclipse is known as Chandra Grahan and the upcoming celestial event will coincide with Pitru Paksha. In this article below, we bring you Chandra Grahan 2025 date and time in India, dos and don’ts, sutak kaal, blood moon significance and total lunar eclipse live streaming details.

Chandra Grahan 2025 Date and Time in India

Chandra Grahan 2025 falls on September 7 and the lunar eclipse starts at 09:58 PM and ends at 01:26 AM on September 8. The eclipse duration will last for three hours and twenty-eight minutes. Below, check out the Chandra Grahan sutak kaal and other important timings for the total lunar eclipse.

First Contact with the Penumbra - 08:59 PM

First Contact with the Umbra - 09:58 PM

Total Phase Begins - 11:01 PM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 11:42 PM

Total Phase Ends - 12:22 AM, September 08

Last Contact with the Umbra - 01:26 AM, September 08

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 02:24 AM, September 08

Sutak Begins - 12:19 PM

Sutak Ends - 01:26 AM, September 08

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Begins - 06:36 PM

Sutak for Kids, Old and Sick Ends - 01:26 AM, September 08

Chandra Grahan Significance

The Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 on September 7 will be the second Lunar Eclipse of 2025. As it is a total eclipse, the moon will be completely covered by the Earth’s umbral shadow at maximum eclipse. The portion of the moon inside the umbral shadow will be illuminated by sunlight refracted through the Earth’s atmosphere and would appear reddish in colour. According to Drikpanchang, the longest duration of totality for Chandra Grahan 2025 would be one hour, 21 minutes and 27 seconds.

Chandra Grahan Dos and Don’ts

A certain inauspicious time before the Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan is known as Sutak. As per the Hindu beliefs, the Earth's atmosphere is contaminated during Sutak and precautions are advised to be taken to avoid any harmful side effects due to contamination.

Post the eclipse, one should only eat sattvic food as it is light and healthy.

Pregnant women are advised not to venture out during the eclipse. The contamination and malefic effects of Rahu and Ketu are believed to bring ill effects on the baby. They are also advised not to cut or stitch cloth or do any other similar activities.

Post the grahan, it is advised to discard any cooked food and only freshly cooked food should be consumed. Food items that cannot be discarded, or to avoid wastage can be protected by adding Kusha grass or Tulasi leaves.

Chandra Grahan: Mantras To Chant

“Tamomaya Mahabhima Somasuryavimardana, Hematarapradanena Mama Shantiprado Bhava.”

“Vidhuntuda Namastubhyam Simhikanandanachyuta, Danenanena Nagasya Raksha Mam Vedhajadbhayat”

Watch Live Streaming of Blood Moon 2025:

Chandra Grahan 2025 on September 7: Will It Be Visible in India?

The Chandra Grahan 2025 is one of the most widely visible in years, observable from anywhere on Earth’s night side with clear skies. Although it won’t be visible in most of North and South America, nearly 85 percent of the world’s population will be able to witness the celestial event. In India, the Blood Moon eclipse will be visible.

North India: Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow

West India: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune

South India: Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

East India: Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati

Central India: Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur

The traditional precautions and rituals followed during Chandra Grahan are applicable for people residing in India and other regions where the eclipse is visible. The moon will be high in the sky, making it easy to spot.

