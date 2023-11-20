The festival of Chhath Puja is being celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy in India and across the globe today, November 20. Amid all of this, a video showing Chhath Puja celebrations in Nepal has also gone viral on social media. The 59-second video clip shows devotees offering "Araghya" to the rising Sun on a ghat in Kathmandu on the occasion of Chhath Pooja. Chhath Puja 2023: Devotees Throng Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj To Celebrate Chhath Puja, Offers Prayers to Rising Sun (Watch Video).

Chhath Pooja Celebrations in Nepal

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal: Devotees offer 'Araghya' to the rising Sun on a ghat on the occasion of #ChhathPooja pic.twitter.com/PF0uRc5oKp — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2023

