New Delhi, November 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali.

In a post on X, the PM also wished that this occassion bring enthusiasm among the people of the country.

"Best wishes for the holy festivals of Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali, lightened with the Indian tradition of reverence, devotion and divine worship. I wish that this auspicious occasion brings new light and enthusiasm to the lives of my family members across the country," PM Modi said in a post in Hindi. The full moon day or the eighth lunar month, is referred to as Kartik or Kartik Purnima. This year, Kartik Purnima fell on Monday, November 27. Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartik Purnima, Dev Deepawali 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings on Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Tripurari Purnima.

श्रद्धा, भक्ति और दैवीय उपासना की भारतीय परंपरा से प्रकाशित पावन पर्व कार्तिक पूर्णिमा एवं देव दीपावली की असीम शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि यह पावन अवसर देशभर के मेरे परिवारजनों के जीवन में नई रौनक और स्फूर्ति लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2023

The festival falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika and takes place fifteen days after Diwali. The day of the full moon is called by several names throughout the nation according to the Hindu calendar, including Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi. ‘You Too Are Contributing Towards Building a Prosperous India’ Says PM Narendra Modi at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana (Watch Video).

Kartik month is referred to as Damodar month in the Vaishnava religion. One of the names of Lord Krishna is Damodar. Kartik Purnima is also celebrated as Dev Deepawali and marks the fifteenth lunar day of the Hindu month of Kartik. The festival is linked with Prabodhini Ekadashi and it marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is believed to sleep.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)