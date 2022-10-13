Dhammachakra Pravartan Din is observed to commemorate the day when Dr BR Ambedkar renounced Hinduism and accepted Buddhism. While Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas was observed on October 5 this year, Buddhists also celebrate the day on Ashoka Vijayadashami which falls on October 14 by gathering at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur. It's the sacred monument where Bhimrao Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956. Observe the important day by sending Baba Saheb Ambedkar's quotes, photos, WhatsApp messages & HD images to friends and family. Forward Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 wishes and banners that we present to you below.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Wishes and Banners

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Image Reads: On Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, I Wish That You Always Get Showered With Abundant Fortune and Prosperity and Find the Path to Eternal Happiness.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Image Reads: On This Auspicious Day, Let Us Remember Lord Buddha’s Teachings and Spread the Message of Universal Brotherhood and Compassion for Everyone. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Image Reads: Let Us Pray for Peace and Harmony for All Humankind on This Auspicious Day. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Messages (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Image Reads: The Teachings of Buddha Are Eternal, but Even Then Buddha Did Not Proclaim Them To Be Infallible. – B.R. Ambedkar

Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Image Reads: The History of India Is Nothing but a History of a Mortal Conflict Between Buddhism and Brahminism. – B.R. Ambedkar

Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2022 Image and WhatsApp Status Video: Dr BR Ambedkar's Sayings, WhatsApp Messages & Quotes to Send on This Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)