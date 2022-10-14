Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, also known as Dhamma Wheel's Promulgation Day, is celebrated annually to commemorate the day Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar embraced Buddhism and renounced Hinduism. The Buddhist festival is marked yearly by followers of B.R. Ambedkar in India. The event's history goes back to 1956 when Dr Ambedkar and his followers adopted Buddhism at a Buddhist religious monument in Nagpur called Deekshabhoomi. Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 14 October. Here's our compilation of Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2022 wishes, messages, H.D. images and greetings.

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Messages

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 (File Image)

Image Reads: On This Auspicious Day, Let Us Remember Lord Buddha's Teachings and Spread the Message of Universal Brotherhood and Compassion for Everyone. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din!

Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2022 HD Wallpapers

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: The Teachings of Buddha Are Eternal, but Even Then Buddha Did Not Proclaim Them To Be Infallible. – B.R. Ambedkar

Dhamma Wheel's Promulgation Day 2022 Quotes

Dhammachakra Pravartan Din 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: Let Us Pray for Peace and Harmony for All Humankind on This Auspicious Day. Happy Dhammachakra Pravartan Din!

Dhamma Wheel's Promulgation Greetings

Quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

SMS Reads: The History of India Is Nothing but a History of a Mortal Conflict Between Buddhism and Brahminism. – B.R. Ambedkar

Dhammachakra Pravartan Day 2022 Thoughts

Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Quote Reads: The Religion of Buddha Has the Capacity To Change According to Times, a Quality Which No Other Religion Can Claim To Have… – B.R. Ambedkar

Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas 2022 Image and WhatsApp Status Video: Dr BR Ambedkar's Sayings, WhatsApp Messages & Quotes to Send on This Day

