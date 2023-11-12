Diwali 2023, also known as Deepavali, is being celebrated on November 12 this year with pomp across the country by decorating homes with lamps and diyas, drawing rangoli, performing Lakshmi and Ganesh puja, bursting crackers, exchanging gifts and more. You can make Diwali 2023 extra special for your near and dear ones by exchanging wishes on social media. Check out list of best wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, quotes, and WhatsApp status to share with your loved ones on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Happy Diwali 2023 Greetings and Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, Quotes and SMS for Sending Diwali Wishes in Advance.

Diwali 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Happy Diwali 2023 (File Image)

Happy Diwali Wishes (File Image)

Happy Diwali Wishes (File Image)

