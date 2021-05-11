Eid 2021: Perform Eid al-Fitr Prayers at Homes, Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid Tells Muslims

Shahi Imam of Delhi's Fatehpuri mosque, Dr. Mufti Mohd Mukarram Ahmed urges Muslims to offer Eid prayers at home. Eid ul-Fitr to be celebrated on May 13-14, says Shahi Imam pic.twitter.com/FOtKEDh0sk — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

