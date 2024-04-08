The Crescent for the month of Shawwal 1445 was not seen in the Saudi Arabia today, i.e. on Monday, April 8, 2024. Hence, the Eid al-Fitr or Eid 2024 will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10. In the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, the month of fasting, ends on Eid al-Fitr. It's a season for happy get-togethers and breaking of the fast with loved ones. This year, India is anticipated to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on either April 11 or May 11. However, the precise date fluctuates depending on lunar observations. Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Australia: Shawwal Crescent Sighted, Eid al-Fitr To Be Celebrated on This Date.

Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING NEWS | The crescent moon was NOT sighted in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, Eid Al Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10th April 2024. May Allāh ﷻ allow us to utilise the remaining moments of this blessed month to engage in that which pleases Him, may He accept our siyām,… pic.twitter.com/GQlizcEnDi — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) April 8, 2024

BREAKING NEWS: Eid Al Fitr 1445/2024 is on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. The Crescent was NOT SEEN in the Kingdom today pic.twitter.com/6L455GysPh — Inside the Haramain (@insharifain) April 8, 2024

