The crescent moon of Shawwal month has been sighted in Australia, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan 2024. The Australian Fatwa Council confirmed the news and said Wednesday, April 10, will be the country's first day of Eid Al Fitr. The council further said the new moon was not sighted in Australia today. "The new moon of the month will be born on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 4.20 am AEST; the sun sets on the same day at 5.39 pm, while the new moon will set on the same day and time, 12 minutes after, at 5.51 pm from the horizon," the Australian Fatwa Council stated. A user on X, formerly Twitter, said Tuesday, April 9, will be the last day of Ramzan in Australia. The user further said that Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated in Australia on Wednesday, April 10. Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia Live News Updates: Announcement on Shawwal Crescent Likely in an Hour.

Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Australia

#Australia announces that Tuesday, April 9th will be the last day of #Ramadan and #Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10th. pic.twitter.com/Rlu3mvEAZB — Ayman Mat News (@AymanMatNews) April 8, 2024

