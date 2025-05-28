Members of Ruet-e-Hilal committees (moon sighting panels) will meet today to confirmed whether the crescent moon is visible. Following the moon sighting ritual, the date for Eid Ul Azha 2025, also known as Eid Ul Adha, Eid al-Adha, Bakrid and Bakra Eid, will be announced. Eid Ul Azha is celebrated on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah (Dhu al-Hijja), the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. If the moon is sighting today, Dhul Hijjah 1446 shall begin from May 29 and Eid Ul Azha will be celebrated on June 07 in India. In case the moon is not sighted today, Dhu al-Hijja 1446 will start from May 30. Consequently, June 08 will be announced as the Bakra Eid 2025 date in India. Eid al-Adha 2025 Recipes: From Mutton Biryani to Nihari, 5 Mouth-Watering Dishes To Celebrate Bakrid, a Significant Muslim Festival (Watch Videos).

When Is Bakra Eid 2025 in India? Moon Sighting Ritual To Take Place Today

