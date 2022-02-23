The Emperor's birthday, also knowns as 'Tennou Tanjyobi', is a national holiday in Japan. The day is observed to celebrate the birthday of the current emperor and changes accordingly. February 23 is commemorated as the birthday of the reigning Emperor of Japan, Naruhito. He is the 126th monarch according to Japan's traditional order of succession. Emperor's day gives a chance to be grateful for everything and celebrate development and growth. To celebrate the national day, netizens took to Twitter to post warm wishes, quotes, and photos of Naruhito with joyous captions.

The Emperor's Birthday 2022

Today February 23rd is "Tenchosetsu" It's the birthday of His Majesty the Emperor. We would like to congratulate His Majesty the Emperor on his birthday. We pray for His Majesty the Emperor's health, longevity, and the imperial family's grace. https://t.co/P4d7akgIlD — HINOMARU-HONPO 日乃丸本舗 official account (@HINOMARUHONPO) February 23, 2022

Happy Emperor's Day!

Good morning. Today, February 23rd is The Emperor's Birthday "天皇誕生日", a national holiday in Japan. You have two national holidays in February in spite of the shortest month. Have a nice holiday. pic.twitter.com/aZqJIXOgjE — norio (@noriodaisensei) February 22, 2022

Emperor Naruhito's Birthday Wishes

We celebrate His Majesty the Emperor’s 62nd birthday today, February 23rd. We offer our heartfelt prayers and wishes for His Majesty’s continued good health, the prosperity of the Imperial Court, as well as the good health of everyone in the world. — MIZOBUCHI Masashi (@JapanEmbDC_SPX) February 23, 2022

The Emperor's Birthday In Japan

National Holiday In Japan

