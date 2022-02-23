The Emperor's birthday, also knowns as 'Tennou Tanjyobi', is a national holiday in Japan. The day is observed to celebrate the birthday of the current emperor and changes accordingly. February 23 is commemorated as the birthday of the reigning Emperor of Japan, Naruhito. He is the 126th monarch according to Japan's traditional order of succession. Emperor's day gives a chance to be grateful for everything and celebrate development and growth. To celebrate the national day, netizens took to Twitter to post warm wishes, quotes, and photos of Naruhito with joyous captions.

