New Delhi, October 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi and several other leaders and politicians paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti. Fondly called Bapu, Mahatma Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869. His birthday is observed as Gandhi Jayanti. Politicians recalled Mahatma Gandhi and his teachings, and conveyed their messages. Below are wishes, greetings and messages from politicians on Gandhi Jayanti 2021.

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। पूज्य बापू का जीवन और आदर्श देश की हर पीढ़ी को कर्तव्य पथ पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करता रहेगा। I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2021

Mahatma Gandhi led the struggle to liberate India from colonial rule based on the values of Truth and Non-Violence. His principle of Ahimsa will continue to guide us and the rest of the world in our shared quest for peace, harmony and universal brotherhood. #GandhiJayanti — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2021

Happy Gandhi Jayanti .. pic.twitter.com/wmF9CCOJUi — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) October 2, 2021

