Ganesh Visarjan 2021 is here! People sing and dance and get into the groove for turning the auspicious day into a grand celebration. During the festival, Indian women wish to style traditionally and they constantly look for a trendy and beautiful dress to adorn themselves for the Anant Chaturdashi celebrations. Meanwhile, Indian actress Karishma Tanna recently wore a colourful sharara dress that can be the ultimate choice for this Ganapati Visarjan. Just style your sharara with long jhumkas like Karishma did and you're all set for the grand celebration!

Take a Look at Karishma Tanna's Traditional Wear That Can Serve As the Perfect Choice for Ganesh Visarjan 2021:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karishma Tanna (@karishmaktanna)

