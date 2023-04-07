On the occasion of Good Friday today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to extend greetings of Holy Friday. Taking to Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said that on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of the sacrifice the Lord Christ was blessed with. "He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion," PM Modi added. He also said that may the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people. Good Friday 2023 Wishes: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Supriya Sule and Other Leaders Extend Greetings as Christians Observe Holy Friday Today.

We Recall the Spirit of Sacrifice Lord Christ Was Blessed With

Today on Good Friday, we recall the spirit of sacrifice Lord Christ was blessed with. He withstood pain and suffering but never deviated from his ideals of service and compassion. May the thoughts of Lord Christ keep inspiring people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2023

