Christians across the world are observing Good Friday today. As the holy week unfolds this week, leaders across party lines in India took to social media to extend greetings of Good Friday. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that "Good Friday" is a day to remember the service, sacrifices, and message of Jesus Christ while NCP leader Supriya Sule urged people to pray so that we are surrounded by the blessings of Jesus Christ. Sadaf Jafar, Digvijay Singh, and many other leaders also extended their wishes on Good Friday.

Day To Remember Jesus Christ's Commitment to Truth, Justice and Equality

“Good Friday” is a day to remember the service, sacrifices and message of Jesus Christ and his commitment to truth, justice and equality. #GoodFriday pic.twitter.com/HVuEz2WX6T — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) April 7, 2023

Let Us Pray That We Are Surrounded by the Blessings of Jesus Christ

On the occasion of #GoodFriday let us pray that we are surrounded by the blessings of Jesus Christ, that always impart us with the strength to face challenges in life. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) April 7, 2023

May This Holy Day Bring Into Our Life Happiness and Well Being

Wishing a very blessed and Happy Good Friday to everyone. May this Holy Day bring into our life Happiness and Well Being. pic.twitter.com/YyGOeu5iiE — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 7, 2023

Good Will Always Come Back in Your Life

“On Good Friday, the Good was crucified but afterward on Easter the Good arose back. Wait Good will always come back in your life.” ~ Invajy pic.twitter.com/i1FQgkzjQp — Sadaf Jafar (@sadafjafar) April 7, 2023

Wishing a very blessed and Happy Good Friday to everyone. May this Holy Day bring into our life Happiness and Well Being.#GoodFriday — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) April 7, 2023

Let Us Pray for the Strength To Follow the Path of Righteousness

On this #GoodFriday , let us pray for the strength to follow the path of righteousness and dedicate ourselves to the service of others, as shown by Jesus Christ. Wishing you and your family a sacred Good Friday. — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) April 7, 2023

