Good Governance Day is observed on December 25 all over India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The day was established in 2014 by PM Narendra Modi to honour Mr. Vajpayee. This day promotes awareness among the Indians regarding the accountability of the government. As you celebrate Good Governance Day 2021, we've listed out some Wishes, Quotes, HD Images & SMS that you can share with your relatives. Scroll down to get Good Governance Day 2021 Messages now!

Good Governance Day 2021 Messages

Good Governance Day 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Wishes For the Important Day

Good Governance Day 2021 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Good Governance Day Done Right With the Meaningful Quotes

Good Governance Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

HD Images and Wallpapers to Remember Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his Birth Anniversary

Good Governance Day 2021 (Photo Credits : File Image)

SMS to Send on Good Governance Day

Good Governance Day 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)