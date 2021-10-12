A day ahead of Durga Ashtami, Google India on Tuesday gave a "friendly reminder" to all bhog lovers. Durga Ashtami celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the evil buffalo demon, Mahishasura. Durga Ashtami, also known as Maha Ashtami is one of the most auspicious days of the five days long Durga Puja Festival. Though Durga Puja is a 10-day festival, but actual puja which takes place in pandals is of five days. A day before Durga Ashtami, Shubo Saptami is celebrated. On the tenth day of the Durga Puja, the festival of Dussehra is celebrated.

Here Is The Tweet By Google India:

A friendly #Pujo reminder for our bhog lovers: ভাত ঘুম 🍚 💤 > মাস্ক গুম 😧 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) October 12, 2021

