The date of the Gujarati New Year is decided as per the Vikram Samvat Calendar. The occasion is celebrated by performing the Chopda Pujan, when people mark new account books with auspicious symbols to make the financial year fortunate. The tradition is done in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi to seek Her blessings for a wealthy and happy New Year. Gujarati New Year 2022 will start on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the Hindu month of Kartik, which falls on Wednesday, 26 October. To decorate your home in vibrant hues, we have curated Gujarati New Year 2022 Rangoli designs that are easy to draw but look captivating. Gujarati New Year Wishes, Chopda Puja 2020 Significance in Bestu Varas, Nutan Varshabhinandan Images for Family & Friends

Gujarati New Year 2022 Rangoli Patterns

Latest Gujarati New Year Rangoli Design

Chopda Pujan 2022 Rangoli Art

