One of the important Indian festivals dedicated to teachers and mentors is Guru Purnima. The holy festival, also known as Vyasa Purnima is taking place on July 24, Saturday. However, the excited folks have begun with the celebrations already. To mark the Guru Purnima 2021, we bring you a collection of Guru Purnima messages, wishes, HD images, WhatsApp status greetings and so on.

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Very Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Thank You on This Auspicious Day for Enlightening My Soul. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Am Grateful for Every Lesson You Gave Me. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Ray of Light of Blessings and Enlightenment. Happy Guru Purnima!

Happy Guru Purnima (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day, I Would Like To Tell You That It Is Because of You That I Have Succeeded in Life. I Am Glad To Have Called You My Teacher.

Guru Purnima 2021 Greetings and Vyasa Purnima Quotes You Can Send Your Teachers As A Thank You Note

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)