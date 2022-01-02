The Hindu festival of Hanuman Jayanti is observed during Margashirsha Amavasya in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu. In North India, it is commemorated on full moon day during Chaitra month. This year, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in Tamil Nadu on January 2, 2022. Lord Hanuman is an avatar of Lord Shiva and is regarded as a symbol of strength and energy. He is considered to be the greatest follower of Lord Rama and played a crucial role in his life. He is also known as Sankat Mochan who people remember in both good and bad times. On the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanti netizens posted wishes and greetings. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi HD Images: Wish Family and Friends With Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages.

Check It Out:

Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022:

Harmony, and Prosperity on Hanuman Jayanti for you and your family. Happy Hanuman Jayanti!#HanumanJayanti pic.twitter.com/ow7hmHr3VV — koustav ghosh (@k4koustav) January 2, 2022

Tamil Hanuman Jayanti 2022:

Today is Hanuman Jayanti. Let us ask Lord Hanuman to bless us to say the names of Lord Sita Ram like him forever...#hanumanjayanti #JaiSriRam #HanumanJayanti_2022 pic.twitter.com/J3uEeY88jH — KEERTHI KUMAR. V (@KEERTHIKUMARV7) January 2, 2022

