Shravan Purnima is celebrated as Narali Purnima in coastal Maharashtra and the Konkani region of India. On this day, devotees hold a special fast to worship Lord Varuna, the god who controls water, to save them from all the dangers from the water bodies. According to Panchang, Narali Purnima 2022 Tithi begins at 10:38 AM on August 11, Thursday and ends at 07:05 AM on August 12, Friday. Nariyal or coconut is offered to water on this holy day. Celebrate the fasting day by sending religious wishes, HD images, WhatsApp greetings & wallpapers to your loved ones. Get Happy Narali Purnima 2022 messages and quotes for free download below. Narali Purnima 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Coconut Day Festival? Know History and Significance of the Day.

Happy Narali Purnima 2022 Messages and Quotes

Narali Purnima 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Messages for Narali Poornima 2022

Narali Purnima 2022 Messages (File Image)

Nariyal Purnima Quotes and SMS

Narali Purnima 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Images and Wallpapers for Narali Purnima 2022

Narali Purnima 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Nariyal Purnima Wishes and Greetings

Narali Purnima 2022 SMS (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)