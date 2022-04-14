The Tamil New Year follows the spring equinox and generally falls on 14 April of the Gregorian year. This year Tamil community from across the world will usher in their New Year on Thursday, 14th of April. Puthandu is celebrated on the first day of the month of Chithirai, which is again the first month of the Tamil Calendar. People visit the homes of their relatives, prepare customary food items, exchange good wishes and pray for a happy and healthy New Year. Apart from this drawing Kolam and Muggulu designs with the combination of different dots is a well-established culture. Those looking for the finest Rangoli art and styles or simple Kolam ideas for entrance or Puja house are invited to discover many lovely suggestions, below. Take a look: Puthandu 2022 Food: Make Mangai Pachadi Recipe To Celebrate Tamil New Year With Flavour!

Puthandu Special Kolam Designs

Very Easy Lotus Rangoli Art For Tamil New Year 2022

Tamil Style Muggulu Pattern

Five Dot Puthandu Kolam Tutorial

