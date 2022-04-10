Puthandu or Puthuvarusham or Varusha Pirappu is a celebration of a New Year in the Tamil Calendar, which is set around the solar cycle. Hence, it is also known as Tamil New Year. Puthandu marks the first day of the Tamil Calendar and is an auspicious and joyous occasion. So, when is Puthandu 2022? Let us learn more about the date, significance, history, traditions and celebrations of the festival. Mesha Sankranti 2022 in India: Date, Significance and Everything That You Need To Know About Hindu Solar New Year.

Puthandu or Tamil New Year 2022 Date

The festival date is set with that of the solar cycle and the lunisolar cycle of the Hindu calendar, marking the first day of the Tamil Calendar. This year Puthandu 2022 will be celebrated on April 14, Thursday.

Significance of Puthandu

Tamilians follow a solar calendar also known as Surama Calendar, and the calendar follows the movements of the sun because, in ancient times, it was used as a measure to calculate time and around this time in the Surama calendar, the sun is at the centre between the northern and southern hemisphere. The sun is at the centre signifies the balance of all things in life. It was all about living with a balance of life, nature, relations and themselves, so this marks a focal point for bringing balance and centre to one's life. Even the items used in the rituals have all profound meanings and are essential; the Puja Thali consists of Mango, Jackfruit and more seasonal vegetables, representing health. Betel Leaf is kept as a gratitude offering to elders, Jewellery and silver for beauty and adornment, Rice for nourishment, Money for wealth and prosperity and mirror for reflection and acceptance.

History of Puthandu

Puthandu or Puthuvarusham is celebrated and has its origin since the birth of the Tamil Calendar. According to mythology, Lord Indra, who is known as the prince of harmony, is said to have visited the earth on his white chariot, he takes a dip in 'Kiri Saurya' or milk and breaks the gravity of the earth, and it is also said that this is the Day Lord Brahama starts his creation of the world. But it is said to be based on the movements of the sun.

Celebrations of Puthandu

Puthandu preparations include cleaning houses in advance, and old things and belongings are thrown out; Kolam is drawn in the front of the house with a Kuthuvillaku or a light lamp placed in the middle of the kolam to bring the new year with joy and light and ward off the evil. Flowers and garlands are used to decorate houses. People take herbal baths and wear new clothes, a lot of gift-giving takes place, people take the blessings of their elders and only vegetarian food is eaten on the day. A special dish called mangai pachadi, a concoction of raw mango, red chilli, jaggery, and neem leaves, is prepared.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2022 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).