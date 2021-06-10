People across the nation are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Shani Jayanti 2021 on June 10. To commemorate the festive event of Lord Shani’s (Shani Dev) birth anniversary the festivities of Shani Jayanti take place in India. Thus, here we have compiled some best messages, HD images, WhatsApp greetings, and wishes for celebrating the auspicious festival of Shani Jayanti. Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)