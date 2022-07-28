Hariyali Amavasya is also known as Shravan Amavasya or the greenery festival marked on the no moon day of the Shravan month. The onset of the auspicious Sawan covers the earth with a blanket of greenery, which is why it is termed 'Hariyali'. According to the Hindu Calendar, Hariyali Amavasya 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 28 July. People worship Lord Shiva on the day of Shravan Amavs with complete devotion and keep fast during the day when all the puja rituals are done. Here's our compilation of messages, quotes, SMS, wishes and greetings for the occasion. Hariyali Teej 2022 Date & Time in India: Tritiya Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Significance and Puja Vidhi of the First Sawan Teej Celebrated by Married Hindu Women.

Hariyali Amavasya 2022 Messages

Hariyali Amavasya 2022 Messages (File Image)

Shravan Amavasya Wishes

Happy Shravan Hariyali Amavasya 2022 (File Image)

Happy Festivals of Greenery!

Happy Hariyali Amavasya 2022 (File Image)

Hariyali Amavasya HD Images

Happy Hariyali Amavasya 2022 (File Image)

Hariyali Amavas 2022 SMS

Hariyali Amavasya 2022 Image (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)