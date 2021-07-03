Today's wide array of events features a PSA like Eat Beans Day and slightly eccentric albeit fun festivals like Hop a Park Day and Disobedience Day. Which compliments one other quite well we suppose. Here are the days that fall on July 3:
- National Chocolate Wafer Day 2021 in the United States
- Eat Beans Day 2021 in the United States
- International Plastic Bag Free Day 2021
- National Compliment Your Mirror Day
- National Fried Clam Day
- National Stay Out of the Sun Day
- Hop A Park Day
- Disobedience Day
- Air Conditioning Appreciation Day
- International Co-operative Day
