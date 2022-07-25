Kargil Vijay Diwas, or Kargil Victory Day, is celebrated on July 26 every year to mark the historic day when India conquered Pakistan in the Kargil War that occurred in 1999. It was the day when the Indian Army recaptured all the Indian posts on the northern Kargil district mountain tops in Ladakh. Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed across the country to commemorate the Indian heroes who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Below, get complete details about the date and significance of Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022.

When is Kargil Vijay Diwas?

Kargil War ended in 1999 when the Indian troops took back control over the mountain posts that were occupied by the Pakistani forces. Therefore, Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022 will be observed on July 26, Tuesday to mark the important day in Indian history. Kargil Vijay Diwas: ‘I Criticise Jawaharlal Nehru’s Policies, Not His Intention’, Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

History of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, there have been various conflicts and engagements between India and Pakistan over controlling the Siachen glacier. In May 1999, the Pakistani Armed Forces entered the Line of Control (LOC) to cut off links between Kashmir and Ladakh which would compel India to settle the Kashmir dispute. Thus, they infiltrated the Indian territory and took over strategic points and mountain ridges to gain more substantial control over the Indian troops. The Indian government soon came into action and responded with 'Operation Vijay'.

The two-month-long battle between the neighbouring countries was fought in three stages. In the first phase, Pakistani forces invaded the Indian territory by placing themselves at Tiger Hill and other posts. In the second phase, the Indian Army responded by capturing the transportation routes and identifying the points of the Pakistani invasion. In the final stage of the Kargil War, the Indian Army was able to conclude the mission of evicting Pakistani soldiers with the help of the Indian Air Force.

On July 26, 1999, the Army declared India's victory over Pakistan. However, the death toll was too high as the war took over 527 lives on the Indian side. Captain Vikram Batra is one of those brave soldiers who lost their lives while fighting for the country. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra, the highest gallantry honour of India. Recently, a movie named Shershah was also released to depict Captain Batra's life and remark on his brave contributions to the nation. Lieutenant General BS Raju VCOAS, Flagged off the Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle Expedition

Kargil Vijay Diwas Significance

On this day, the Prime Minister of India pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate. Various functions are also held across the country to celebrate the Indian Army's contribution to keeping the country safe and protected from external forces. Families of martyrs are also welcomed to the memorial service. As this year marks the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, special events for the flag-off ceremony have also been planned at the war monument. Happy Kargil Vijay Diwas!

