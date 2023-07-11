Ker Puja is considered to be one of the most important festivals for the people of Tripura. On this day, the deity of Vastu Devata (Ker). As we celebrate Ker Puja 2023 on July 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his heartfelt wishes on Twitter for the people of Tripura. Ker Puja 2023 Wishes: Netizens Share Their Heartfelt Messages and Greetings on the 2.5-Day-Long Tripura Festival That Celebrates Vastu Devata.

See PM Narendra Modi’s Tweet on Ker Puja 2023:

Greetings on the very special occasion of Ker Puja. I hope that this festival, which is marked with great enthusiasm in Tripura, fills everyone's lives with joy and prosperity. May there be happiness and harmony all around and may everyone be blessed with good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)