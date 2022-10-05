Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the International Kullu Dussehra Festival in Himachal Pradesh. During this, PM Modi will witness the Rath Yatra at Dhalpur ground. The Dussehra festival in Kullu will be celebrated from October 5 to 11, 2022. The Festival is unique in the sense that it is the congregation of more than 300 Deities of the Valley. PM Narendra Modi Shares Video of Fluent Cricket Commentary in Sanskrit, Says ‘This Is Heartening To See’ (Watch Video).

Watch Kullu Dussehra 2022 Live Streaming Here:

