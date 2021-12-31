The much-awaited festive day is here! As you celebrate New Year 2022, family and friends are ready to grace your house on a special day. In that case, you must ensure that your place looks up-to-the-mark and you don't let their hopes shatter even a bit! Rangoli designs or Muggulu patterns are the best way to adorn your house and for that, we've brought you Rangoli Designs for New Year 2022. Watch the videos below to decorate your abode with such lovely 'Happy New Year' designs and Muggulu patterns.

Best Rangoli Designs for New Year 2022

Happy New Year 2022 Muggulu Patterns

Special HNY 2022 Rangoli Patterns

New Year 2022 Muggulu Designs

Innovative Patterns to Draw on New Year 2022

