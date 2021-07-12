Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist who has been working towards promoting and supporting female education since a teenager. She publicly and vehemently opposed the ban on girl's education in her area and advocated the need of educating the female child. Malala gained international attention at the age of 15 after surviving an assassination attempt. She was also awarded the Nobel Price for Peace in 2014 and became the youngest recipient of the award. Malala is a source of inspiration for scores of people across the globe. Her courage, determination and will in the face of fear deserves a salute today and everyday. The activist's birthday on July 12, i.e, today is being marked as the Malala Day as declared by the United Nation.

On Malala Yousafzai's Birthday, Several People Took to Twitter to Wish Her. Read Some Tweets Here:

Wishes from Ziauddin Yousafzai, Malala's Father on Malala Day:

Malala, An Inspiration For the World:

Malala, Who Braved an Assassination Attack:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)