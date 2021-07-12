Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist who has been working towards promoting and supporting female education since a teenager. She publicly and vehemently opposed the ban on girl's education in her area and advocated the need of educating the female child. Malala gained international attention at the age of 15 after surviving an assassination attempt. She was also awarded the Nobel Price for Peace in 2014 and became the youngest recipient of the award. Malala is a source of inspiration for scores of people across the globe. Her courage, determination and will in the face of fear deserves a salute today and everyday. The activist's birthday on July 12, i.e, today is being marked as the Malala Day as declared by the United Nation.

On Malala Yousafzai's Birthday, Several People Took to Twitter to Wish Her. Read Some Tweets Here:

Wishes from Ziauddin Yousafzai, Malala's Father on Malala Day:

“Dear brothers and sisters, do remember one thing. Malala day is not my day. Today is the day of every woman, every boy and every girl who have raised their voice for their rights.” @Malala #MalalaDay Happy birthday Jani♥️🎉🎂 pic.twitter.com/4iY2yqhnEP — Ziauddin Yousafzai (@ZiauddinY) July 12, 2021

Malala, An Inspiration For the World:

Happy birthday to the most inspirational women of my life!!! @Malala #malaladay "Let's make our future now and let's make our dreams tomorrow's reality" pic.twitter.com/grb61NS4Xr — Vinnisha G (@VinnishaG) July 12, 2021

Malala, Who Braved an Assassination Attack:

Happy birthday @Malala #malaladay is commemorated on July 12, the birthday of Malala Yousafzai, to honour women and children’s rights around the world. On October 9, 2012, Malala was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen after she publicly advocated for the education of girls pic.twitter.com/skFYdyikxh — abid ali (@abidmohmandink) July 12, 2021

