Like most days this month, March 18 is full of events which are observed both nationally and globally. The holidays falling today, include Ordnance Factories' Day, Global Recycling Day, National Awkward Moments Day and more. So, without any further ado, check out today's events and festivals celebrated worldwide.

List of March 17, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

1. Ordnance Factories' Day

2. Global Recycling Day

3. National Awkward Moments Day

4. National Biodiesel Day in USA

5. National Lacy Oatmeal Cookie Day

6. National Sloppy Joe Day

7. National Supreme Sacrifice Day

8. National Farm Rescuer Day

9. National Close the Gap Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)