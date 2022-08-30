Get ready for Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 pratham darshan on August 30 at 4.30 pm IST. The aagman sohala of Ganesh Galli's Mumbaicha Raja took place on August 27 amidst the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya. And it is almost time to witness Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 first look photos and videos via live streaming and telecast details are given below. Earlier, Lalbaugcha Raja 2022 first look was unveiled on August 29, Monday. You can watch Mumbai Cha Raja 2022 Pratham Darshan Live Streaming Online on Instagram Live.

