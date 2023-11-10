On National Ayurveda Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of Ayurveda in everyday life. While doing so, PM Narendra Modi also mentioned that supporting Ayurveda is a vibrant example of being vocal for local campaign. "On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, we also mark Ayurveda Day. It is an occasion to salute the innovators and practitioners who are blending this ancient knowledge with modernity, propelling Ayurveda to new heights globally. From groundbreaking research to dynamic startups, Ayurveda is furthering new paths to wellness. Supporting Ayurveda is also a vibrant example of being #VocalForLocal (sic)," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Dhanteras 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to People on Dhanvantari Jayanti.

PM Narendra Modi Highlights Importance of Ayurveda

