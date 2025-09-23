On the second day of Shardiya Navratri, PM Narendra Modi extended greetings to citizens on Tuesday, September 23, praying for the blessings of Goddess Brahmacharini. "Millions of salutations at the feet of Mother Brahmacharini! May the Goddess bless all her devotees with courage and restraint," he posted on X. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta also conveyed their wishes to the public on the auspicious occasion. Leaders urged citizens to embrace the spirit of devotion and discipline that the festival symbolises. Shardiya Navratri, a nine-day celebration, honours the nine forms of Goddess Durga, with the second day dedicated to Goddess Brahmacharini. Navratri 2025: Amit Shah Participates in Navratri Garba Festival in Ahmedabad, Says ‘Received the Blessings of Mother Goddess’ (See Pics).

PM Narendra Modi Prays to Goddess Brahmacharini for Citizens

Nitin Gadkari Wishes Citizens on Second Day of Shardiya Navratri

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Greets Devotees on Navratri

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Prays for Goddess Brahmacharini's Blessing for Citizens

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू। देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।। शारदीय नवरात्रि पर आदिशक्ति माँ भगवती के द्वितीय स्वरूप माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी सभी भक्तों को विश्वास और आत्मबल का आशीर्वाद प्रदान करें, यही प्रार्थना है। जय माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी! pic.twitter.com/1IbBpyfspC — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 23, 2025

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Greets Citizens, Prays to Goddess Brahmacharini on Navratri

दधाना करपद्माभ्यामक्षमालाकमण्डलू। देवी प्रसीदतु मयि ब्रह्मचारिण्यनुत्तमा।। नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व का दूसरा दिन माँ ब्रह्मचारिणी को समर्पित है, जो अटूट संकल्प, गहन तपस्या और आध्यात्मिक बल की प्रतीक हैं। माँ से प्रार्थना है कि उनके आशीर्वाद से हमारा जीवन सुख, स्वास्थ्य, समृद्धि… pic.twitter.com/uG0X3nkra0 — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 23, 2025

