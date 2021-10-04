List of Festivals and Events Observed on October 4, 2021

1. Masik Shivratri

2. Kali Yuga

3. World Animal Day

4. World Space Week

5. Feast of St Francis of Assisi 2021

6. Child Health Day 2021 in the United States

7. Cinnamon Bun Day / National Cinnamon Roll Day

8. National Taco Day 2021 in the United States

9. National Golf Lovers Day

10. National Vodka Day

11. World Habitat Day

