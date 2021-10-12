List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 9, 2021:

1. Navratri 2021 Chandraghanta Puja and Kushmanda Puja

2. World Post Day

3. World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

4. Leif Erikson Day 2021 in United States

5. World Migratory Bird Day

6. National C60 Day

7. I Love Yarn Day

8. Curious Events Day

