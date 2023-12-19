Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of the state's 62nd liberation day. He also recalled the courage shown by those who were a part of the movement to free Goa. "Best wishes on Goa Liberation Day. We remember the valour of all stalwarts who strengthened the movement to free Goa. Their determination inspires us to always work towards the growth and prosperity of Goa," PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. Goa Liberation Day 2023: Nation Pays Homage to Martyrs Who Laid Their Lives for Liberation of Goa, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

Goa Liberation Day 2023

Best wishes on Goa Liberation Day. We remember the valour of all stalwarts who strengthened the movement to free Goa. Their determination inspires us to always work towards the growth and prosperity of Goa. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2023

