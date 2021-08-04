Every year, on the first Wednesday of August Professional Engineers Day, is celebrated across the nation. To celebrate the profession and to mark the anniversary of the first professional engineering license, the celebration of Professional Engineering Day was started by the National Society of Professional Engineers. So today, to celebrate the special day one can send lovely wishes, greetings, quotes and HD images to all the engineers.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)