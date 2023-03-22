The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan will begin on Thursday, March 23 in Malaysia. As per reports, Muslims in Malaysia will start observing the fast of Ramzan from tomorrow, March 23. The announcement of Ramzan was made by the Keeper of the Great Seal of Kings. Local authorities suggest that Ramzan 1444 moon has been sighted in Malaysia. Meanwhile, Muslims in Indonesia will also start the Ramzan 1444 fasting on Thursday, March 23. Ramadan Moon Sighting 2023 and Date in Indonesia: Ramzan 1444 Fasting To Begin From March 23, Declares Indonesia's Ministry of Religion.

Ramzan 1444 Fasting To Begin in Malaysia From March 23:

Umat Islam di Malaysia mula berpuasa esok, 23 Mac - Penyimpan Mohor Besar Raja-Raja pic.twitter.com/A5zVcANrs4 — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) March 22, 2023

