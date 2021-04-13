US Vice President Kamala Harris Extends Her Wishes to Muslims on The Holy Month of Ramzan:

Around the world, Muslim families are taking time to help those who need it most, and reflect on the blessings that come with faith. Ramadan Kareem. pic.twitter.com/4a06vbIo1h — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) April 13, 2021

