The historic Jama Masjid and its surrounding areas were beautifully illuminated with vibrant lights on the occasion of the first Jumma (Friday) of the holy month of Ramzan. The mesmerizing display added to the spiritual and festive atmosphere as devotees gathered in large numbers for prayers. The grand mosque, known for its architectural magnificence, became a focal point of celebrations, with worshippers offering special prayers and engaging in religious observances. The streets around Jama Masjid also bustled with activity, as food stalls and local markets witnessed increased footfall ahead of Iftar. Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 7th Roza of Ramzan on March 08 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

Jama Masjid Illuminated with Vibrant Lights on First Jumma

#WATCH | Delhi | Jama Masjid and surrounding areas are illuminated with colourful lights on the occasion of the first Jumma (Friday) of Ramzan month pic.twitter.com/mFumWRvtcc — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2025

