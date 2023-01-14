Lord Ayyappa devotees with witness Makara Jyothi during the annual ritual of Makaravilakku from Sabarimala temple on January 14. Indian public service broadcaster Doordarshan tweeted details related to Makaravilakku 2023 Makara Jyothi live telecast and live streaming online. People can watch the Makaravilakku festival ritual from Sabarimala temple, Kerela, from 5 pm onwards on Saturday.

Watch Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 Makara Jyothi Live Streaming Online on Doordarshan

Makara Jyothi 2023 Live Telecast on Doordarshan

Watch Makaravilakku Festival from the famous Sabarimala Temple, this evening from 5 pm on https://t.co/OFUmYgY4Ws pic.twitter.com/3PD2oW2qz5 — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) January 14, 2023

Sabarimala Makaravilakku Makara Jyothi 2023 To Be Witnessed on January 14

#Kerala: Ayyappa devotees to witness 'Makaravilakku' today in Sabarimala temple. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 14, 2023

