Sabarimala Makaravilakku and Makara Jyothi 2023 Live Streaming Online: Makara Jyothi is the most important event at the popular Sabarimala temple in Kerala. It is usually marked on January 14 every year, and a sea of devotees throng the temple to witness the grand ceremony. In the evening, the priests or higher authorities at the Sabrimala temple light a lamp on the Ponnambalamedu hill three times. This lamp is known as Makar Jyoti. This light is believed to have celestial origins and is shown to people by the priests at the Pamba temple, which is at the base of Sabarimala temple. So, what is Makaravilakku 2023 Makara Jyothi timings? How to watch Makaravilakku 2023 live telecast and Makara Jyothi Darshanam streaming online from Sabarimala Temple? Well, do read the details to tune in at this time to catch LIVE coverage of Sabarimala Makaravilakku Mahotsavam. Sabarimala Makaravilakku 2023 Date & Makara Jyothi Timings: Know History, Rituals, Significance of the Kerala Festival at Sabarimala Temple During Makar Sankranti.

The Makara Jyothi star is witnessed every year on January 14 or 15. It comes from Ponnambalemedu, 4 km from Sabarimala, between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm. Doordarshan's official Twitter handle has shared to watch Makaravilakku Festival from the Sabarimala Temple on January 14 evening from 5 pm onwards. Makara Jyothi is a star that is worshipped by pilgrims in huge numbers at Sabarimala Temple in Kerala on Makar Sankranti every year. It is believed that the deity Ayyappan asserts himself as Makara Jyothi to bless his devotees. The auspicious flame or Makara Jyothi will be seen post-sunset, so tune into the live streaming channels post 5 pm on January 14.

Makaravilakku 2023 Live Telecast and Makara Jyothi Darshanam Streaming:

Watch Makaravilakku Festival from the famous Sabarimala Temple, this evening from 5 pm on https://t.co/OFUmYgY4Ws pic.twitter.com/3PD2oW2qz5 — Doordarshan National दूरदर्शन नेशनल (@DDNational) January 14, 2023

You Can Watch The Live Streaming Here

Post this, the Makaravilakku ceremony will be performed after adorning the idol of Lord Ayyappa with sacred ornaments. Thiruvabharanam, or the sacred jewels of the Lord (presented by the Pandalam king), arrive at Sabarimala in three boxes. On the arrival of the jewel boxes, the whole mountain reverberates to the chanting of 'Saranam Ayyappa' by millions of devotees gathered there to watch the event.

Makara Jyothi is a part of the Makaravalikku festival, which is one of the most important festivals celebrated at Sabarimala Temple. This year, Makaravalikku will be commemorated on January 15, the day the sun enters the Makar Rashi. Thousands of people head over to the Sabrimala Temple in Kerala on this day to offer their prayers to Lord Ayyappa.

