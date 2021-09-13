Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with much zeal and devotion this year as well despite the pandemic. The Ganeshotsav celebrations at the famous Ganapati temple in Mumbai, Siddhivinayak entered its fourth day on Monday. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the committee has arranged for online darshan of the idol of Lord Ganesh as well as live streaming of the aarti and celebrations at the temple. Scroll down to watch the live darshan and online streaming of Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Idol.

See Live Streaming From Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai On Day 4 Of Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Here:

